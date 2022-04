Up The Sparkle With 30% Off Sitewide At OBJKTS Jewelry

Not that you ever need a reason to treat yourself to some diamonds — or, in this particular case, just-as-shiny, way more affordable cubic zirconia stones — but, in the event that you’re a jewelry lover who’s looking to up your sparkle ante, you don’t want to miss out on this sale.at checkout. Anything and everything that catches the glimmer in your eye is fair game except for the " Bundles " collections, which already have an auto-discount applied. Free shipping is also offered when you spend £40 (or roughly $50 USD).