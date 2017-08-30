An Insider's Guide To Shopping Vintage In NYC

In this city, vintage shopping isn't just a means to an end. It's a lifestyle, a mindset, a sport, and, yes, a great way to spend a Saturday. New Yorkers are well-versed in sifting through the $10 bin. They know when to splurge on the perfect piece for their tightly curated closets. They often answer "it's from the '60s" whenever someone stops to compliment their floor-length dress. But, don't get jealous. Get sartorially even. Where else but in Gotham City will you be able to find so much well-worn goodness in a radius that's walkable in (also vintage) flats? After the jump, we dish our top shops to snag the very best pre-loved clothing. Happy hunting!
