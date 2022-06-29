This “Bra” Feels Like You’re Not Wearing One

"So we never use the word 'support.' Basically for the last hundred years, bras have been reshaping us into thinking we need support, we need lift, we need to push our boobs into the middle. But these are things we don't actually need. The bra industry has basically sold us on that. So Nuudii does not support like a bra because we don't believe in that. We're creating a space where your boobs look more natural. But having said that, it is not like going braless. It's really something in between. It's kind of like leggings — leggings aren't pants; they're something different. We're up against the whole bra industry so it's really important for us to guide and educate our customers as to what Nuudii is. If people are expecting support and lift, that's not what Nuudii is. We're telling people that your boobs can hang the way they normally do. We embrace and show off the side-boob. You don't have to force your boobs to be any specific way. The intimates industry has been over-sexualizing bras, and can we just move away from it now and just be yourself? I mean, it's great if you want it, but we don't want to feel forced into that anymore."