17 Nude Lingerie Sets That Are Actually Cute

Buying lingerie can either be one of the best shopping experiences, or the worst. If you're on the lookout for something sexy to slip into for a special occasion, or just comfy to lounge around in at home, a trip to the lingerie department is inevitable (and who doesn't get excited about shopping for a sexy night of lounging, am I right?). But when it comes to finding the right nude bra and panty set, that journey usually goes from sexy to practical pretty quickly. Yawn.
Fortunately, we've started to notice a handful of designers that are shaking things up in the no-show department. Now, shoppers won't have to sacrifice style or sex appeal for comfort or practicality, and can instead find all the risqué lace sets, mesh bodysuits, and French-inspired cotton pieces they love in the camouflage shade they so often need to wear.
So before you find yourself sulking through another blasé selection of pre-packaged panties, take a look at the new-and-improved nude lingerie sets ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.