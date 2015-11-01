30 Perfect Looks To Copy This November

Okay, so it may not exactly feel like winter is coming here in New York City, but we know that the moment we'll have to layer up and face the cold is coming sooner than we think. Hey, it may have already arrived where you are. So, it's time to get prepared.'Tis the season of turtlenecks, oversized sweaters, and outerwear that feels like blankets — and truthfully, minus the freezing temperatures, we're kind of excited. Because what's better than bundling up to max coziness, in style? To get our winter wardrobes ready for what's to come, we rounded up 30 killer outfits (one for every day of the month) to wear this November. Expect lots of wrap coats, moto boots, and layers upon layers in your future. Like, your very near future.