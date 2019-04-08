Is North West Going To Perform At Coachella With Her Dad?

Kanye West is bringing his now-famous Sunday Service to the second weekend of Coachella this year, on the morning of Easter Sunday. But we have a feeling that West won't be the only one singing the gospel — his daughter North could also make a guest appearance.
Since the beginning of the year, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have hosted a private concert/Kanye-orchestrated church service on Sundays that features gospel choirs singing arrangements of the artist's songs and some classics.
In his wife's Twitter videos of the events, their daughter North is often seen singing and dancing along, usually trying her best to put herself center stage. Which has us thinking: could West be planning to bring his daughter out on the Coachella stage to perform with him? She certainly seems to already be comfortable busting a move for an audience and, on last night's Keeping Up With The Kardashians, North was seen playing around with the equipment in her dad's studio. If she is slated to stake the stage, we think we can expect an adorable diva attitude from the precocious 5-year-old.
Had to move up front and center ?⭐️ pic.twitter.com/VWBZuWEq2d— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 8, 2019
In any case, the Kardashian clan is sure to attend the 9 a.m. Coachella show, and if so we can probably expect some of North's killer dance moves.
Her favorite part of the week is dancing during Sunday Service pic.twitter.com/yhiDhBqBY5— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 17, 2019
