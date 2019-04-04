Your Complete Guide To Eating & Drinking At Coachella This Year

Today, the official food and drink lineup for Coachella 2019 was finally announced and it's already making us hungry. Like always, the list is filled with vendors that will deliver Instagram-worthy meals, sweets, and beverages. Festival-goers will be able to document and enjoy everything from doughnuts to pizza, taco, coffee, matcha, and much more.
Though many vendors are returning to Coachella for yet another year, one major new addition to the festival is that attendees will be able to skip the lines for certain vendors. This year, AEG Presents teamed up with Postmates to launch a skip-the-line service. Coachella guests will be able to order food from select vendors through the festival's official mobile app.
Ahead, you can find which vendors will be offering Postmates pickup, as well as all the others others. We've also included the location of each vendor inside the festival grounds. Check it out, ahead, preferably with snacks on hand.