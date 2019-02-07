Kanye West Reportedly Spent $14 Million On A Christmas Gift For Kim Kardashian — & Now He's Returned It
UPDATE: Kanye West has reportedly returned the $14 million Christmas gift he purchased for wife Kim Kardashian after holding onto the investment for barely more than a month.
According to a source close to West, the rapper and designer wanted to buy a waterfront building in Miami, throwing a cool $600,000 down for the initial deposit. From there it appears that nothing really has changed, expect West's mind. PEOPLE also reports that now he's out the deposit after cancelling the deal.
This story was originally published December 28.
Another year, another missed opportunity for Kanye West to release a surprise Christmas album. But, despite West's lack of holiday cheer in the form of a streamable Santa bop, the rapper and husband did, apparently, find time to do a little surprise holiday shopping for his wife, Kim Kardashian. And by "little" I mean big — he bought her a condo. Okay, it actually looks like he bought her an entire waterfront building, with a condo in it, in Miami.
According to TMZ, West purchased a building, nicknamed the "Billionaire Beach Bunker," and gifted the property to Kim on Christmas morning. The pair has reportedly been eyeing property in the destination beach town for awhile now — remember when Kim and Kourtney Kardashian had their own show set in Miami? Page Six was the first to report the alleged purchase, and both sites say that the deal is still in the process of closing, which is probably why we haven't seen an Instagram Story from Kim gushing over the casual $14 million purchase.
Refinery29 has reached out to West and Kardashian's reps for comment. While we wait for their confirmation, via statement or social media, can we all just imagine being able to rent a Kardashian-themed condo in Miami?
