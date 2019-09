Another year, another missed opportunity for Kanye West to release a surprise Christmas album. But, despite West's lack of holiday cheer in the form of a streamable Santa bop, the rapper and husband did, apparently, find time to do a little surprise holiday shopping for his wife, Kim Kardashian. And by "little" I mean big — he bought her a condo. Okay, it actually looks like he bought her an entire waterfront building, with a condo in it, in Miami.