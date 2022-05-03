Things are feeling normal-ish this spring, at least as far as our closets and calendars are concerned. The good news is: wedding season is back, and it's busier than ever before as betrothed couples everywhere are making up for lost time celebrating their love. The bad news: guests are running out of outfit ideas for such occasions. But before settling on the same LBD that's served you so well for years (and years and years), consider taking a gander at what Nordstrom Rack has got to offer in the occasionwear department right now, especially with plenty of dresses, shoes, and accessories ringing in at under $50.
Whether you're looking for something formal or you'd like to dabble in the biggest dress trends for spring, there's a perfect match for everyone at the retailer known for stealing shopper's hearts with its plethora of deals and discounts. Ahead, we've put together a range of well-priced outfit essentials from Nordstrom Rack fit for your next fête that'll have you saying "I do" — or at least, clicking add to cart.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
