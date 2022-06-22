My Gender Will Always Be So Much More Than What My Family Defines It As

It’s just that sometimes, very rarely, I am reminded that not everyone looks at me and sees the yo I want them to see. The yo who is authentic. I am proud and confident in the yo I’ve become — I really like them! It’s just sad that sometimes people would rather have the outdated version, instead of the improved one. They’d rather assume they know me now when they’ve never even tried to. They might know the 15-year-old version of me, but it’s been ten years since then — I’ve changed. I’ve grown. How boring would it be if we all just remained the same?