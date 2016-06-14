Air Max '97: The World's Coolest (& Most Impossible To Buy) Shoe

Rachel Besser
You know that piece of clothing you are convinced will never go out of style? And then, 10 years later, you're actually still wearing it? Call it a trend-defying unicorn, a once-in-a-blue-moon sartorial success, or simply the best damn item you've ever bought. For me, those are Nike Air Max sneakers. Besides the fact that they're just good-looking kicks, there are nine classic iterations, meaning as soon as you grow tired of one, there is always another silhouette in countless colorways to choose from next.
I'm always on the hunt for a crispy white sneaker. This one is the dream. If only...
The Air Max '97, in particular, is one of the most coveted — revered, even — by sneakerheads everywhere. Part of the appeal is their exclusivity — you can't get 'em unless you troll eBay or other resale sites for a dead-stock (or even used) pair. And while that definitely makes them alluring and heightens their appeal (because, really, who doesn't want what they can't have?), I fell in love with the sneakers for their design: They're sleek, they're futuristic (especially in the silver and gold colorways), and they're inspired by Japanese bullet trains. In short, they're just well-made, beautiful sneakers that speak to the zeitgeist of the late nineties (a decade we're all looking to for aesthetic inspiration as of late). Plus, nearly 10 years after their release, they're just as cool as (if not cooler than) they were originally.
A photo posted by @fessedemoineau on

Pretty sure you needed another POV of the white and gold, am I right?
The word isn't out as to whether or not these sneaks will be re-released, but some sneaker writers are going as far as to say they shouldn't ever have a reissue. Not because they're not good, but because they're so good that they should remain a coveted, sought-after, special sneaker. The Air Max '95 — my second favorite of the bunch — was re-released last year, and the meaning of the sneaker has definitely evolved. But, as with the '95s, an evolved re-release of the '97s wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing — just different.

Unfortunately, I can't give you the usual slideshow with links to buy the beloved sneakers, but the good news is there are plenty of Instagrammers who rock '97s like the best of them. Take a peek at some of the raddest ones out in the wild below, and to quench your Air Max thirst, click here to shop the (almost as awesome) '95s.

A photo posted by O H K (@ohkworld) on

Gold and white looking so good. Also one of my personal favorite color-combos.

A photo posted by Dinux 🇫🇷 (@dinuxx) on

The '97s and Supreme x Nike '98 collaboration aka sneaker heaven.
Thanks to a sleek silhouette the shoe pulls off this otherwise potentially-too girly color way.
Loving the hint of purple on this pair.
A hint of silver gives this sneaker a futuristic accent.
