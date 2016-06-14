The Air Max '97, in particular, is one of the most coveted — revered, even — by sneakerheads everywhere. Part of the appeal is their exclusivity — you can't get 'em unless you troll eBay or other resale sites for a dead-stock (or even used) pair. And while that definitely makes them alluring and heightens their appeal (because, really, who doesn't want what they can't have?), I fell in love with the sneakers for their design: They're sleek, they're futuristic (especially in the silver and gold colorways), and they're inspired by Japanese bullet trains. In short, they're just well-made, beautiful sneakers that speak to the zeitgeist of the late nineties (a decade we're all looking to for aesthetic inspiration as of late). Plus, nearly 10 years after their release, they're just as cool as (if not cooler than) they were originally.