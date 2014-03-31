The fashion house throws back to the elaborate styles of the French Revolution with eye-catching patterns and vivid colors that call to mind shattered glass and garden mazes. It's a tough-luxe kind of glamour, a new look for Nicole Miller and a welcome break from all the whimsical florals and pastels of spring (not that there's anything wrong with them!). We combed through the new lookbook and picked our favorite styles. Just add a pair of tights and boots, and you can rock these pieces without even waiting for this latest cold snap to end.