The Star Ingredient That Transformed My Spot-Prone Skin

You may or may not have heard of it yet, but niacinamide is poised for skin stardom. Essentially a form of vitamin B3, the ingredient is beloved by derms for its multifaceted benefits: curbing excess oil, minimizing the appearance of pores, diminishing fine lines, and soothing flareups due to inflammation or acne. Ahead, I've rounded up some of my favorite products that utilize the star ingredient – from niacinamide cleansers to serums and moisturizers.



