The Star Ingredient That Transformed My Spot-Prone Skin

Long before maskne was even a thing, I was in an ongoing struggle with testing aggressive skincare solutions to no avail on my spot-prone complexion. Until one day I made the decision to finally stop blasting my face with salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide. I put down the harsh products and picked up gentler ones that targeted breakouts without the slash-and-burn-farming approach — this is how I discovered niacinamide.
You may or may not have heard of it yet, but niacinamide is poised for skin stardom. Essentially a form of vitamin B3, the ingredient is beloved by derms for its multifaceted benefits: curbing excess oil, minimizing the appearance of pores, diminishing fine lines, and soothing flareups due to inflammation or acne. Ahead, I've rounded up some of my favorite products that utilize the star ingredient – from niacinamide cleansers to serums and moisturizers.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.