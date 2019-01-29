5 Facts About The Super Bowl's First Male Cheerleaders

Super Bowl Sunday is rapidly approaching, and while it might seem like the same old sport — with the same New England team, the same bizarre TV ads, and the same Super Bowl food — this year's game marks an iconic moment for cheerleading. For the first time in National Football League history, male cheerleaders will be on the field cheering alongside women.
Last March, Napoleon Jinnies and Quinton Peron tried out for the Los Angeles Rams and made the team. Together, along with Jesse Hernandez, who joined the New Orleans Saints cheerleading team the same year, they ushered in a new era of cheerleading. "I felt like, this is the year," Peron told Fast Company. "This moment in the world, it feels more accepted. If you have the talent and work hard, why not?"
So, whether you were just watching the Super Bowl for Travis Scott, or only stan the Patriots, you should tune in to see Jinnies and Peron supporting the Rams this weekend. Here are some facts you should know about how these charismatic cheerleaders got their starts before becoming NFL superstars.