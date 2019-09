5 Facts About The Super Bowl's First Male Cheerleaders

Last March, Napoleon Jinnies and Quinton Peron tried out for the Los Angeles Rams and made the team. Together, along with Jesse Hernandez , who joined the New Orleans Saints cheerleading team the same year, they ushered in a new era of cheerleading. "I felt like, this is the year," Peron told Fast Company . "This moment in the world, it feels more accepted. If you have the talent and work hard, why not?"