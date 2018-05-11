I Made $3,400 As An NFL Cheerleader — & Spent It ALL On Looking The Part

The first weekend of tryouts was extremely long and mentally exhausting. The first day was to weed out the girls who don’t have "the look" and/or the ability. They taught us the dance quickly in a cramped room and the coaches and judges watched as we practiced for a few hours. Then they began to call three or four of us into a room at a time, which meant hours of waiting around. Finally, we walked into the judging room and stood on an X with a big smile as the judges decided what they liked and disliked about our appearance. Do you have a funny way of standing? Is your hair the right color? Are you tan enough? Are you wearing fake eyelashes? Are you pretending to have enough confidence?