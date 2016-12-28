How To Update Your Eyeliner If You're Over The Cat-Eye Flick

The black feline flick is the LBD of the makeup world — it goes with everything and works for any occasion. But, in life, there is always the exception to every rule. Sometimes an event will arise
that requires something a little different — or maybe, after years of applying liquid liner like clockwork every morning, you'll wake up with an urge you can't fight to try something new.
Luckily, changing the way you do your eyeliner is easy and an instant beauty update, and there's endless inspiration to guide you out there. Ahead, we rounded up some for you.
