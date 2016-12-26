How To Update Your Eyeliner If You're Over The Cat-Eye Flick

The black feline flick is the LBD of the makeup world – it goes with anything and works for every occasion. But just like the LBD, sometimes there'll be an event that requires something a little different, or maybe after years of applying it like clockwork every morning, it might be time to try something new.
Luckily, changing the way you do your eyeliner is an easy instant beauty update – no art degree or steady hand required. Here's some inspiration to help you get started.
