A scarf isn't likely on your must-have list of summer wardrobe staples — not when you're too focused on refreshing your swimsuit collection and searching for dresses you can wear without dripping sweat.
But on a recent scan through Zara's new arrivals section, we noticed the company making a convincing case for the warm-weather scarf — and getting real creative with how it's worn. Yes, simply wrapping it around your neck is still a thing, but have you considered going as far as wearing one as a top, or tying it into a bag? (Yes, a scarf can actually replace your go-to tote.)
The seven styles ahead have definitely gotten our gears turning to churn out new ways to wear both our large, printed scarves and smaller neck versions this summer. Click on to see a few styling challenges we're trying, and let us know in the comments below which ones you're ready to embrace.
But on a recent scan through Zara's new arrivals section, we noticed the company making a convincing case for the warm-weather scarf — and getting real creative with how it's worn. Yes, simply wrapping it around your neck is still a thing, but have you considered going as far as wearing one as a top, or tying it into a bag? (Yes, a scarf can actually replace your go-to tote.)
The seven styles ahead have definitely gotten our gears turning to churn out new ways to wear both our large, printed scarves and smaller neck versions this summer. Click on to see a few styling challenges we're trying, and let us know in the comments below which ones you're ready to embrace.