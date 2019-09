13 New Products Coming To Sephora This Fall

This past weekend, Sephora took over Los Angeles to celebrate year two of its pop-up event called SEPHORiA: House of Beauty. Over two days, hundreds of products are showcased and sold, while influencers and celebs hold master classes and meet-and-greets. It's also where brands give previews of new launches, and this year that involved a ton of holiday releases . If you didn't get your hands on all the exclusive product in L.A., don't worry; Sephora has even more newness in store.