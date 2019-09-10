13 New Products Coming To Sephora This Fall

This past weekend, Sephora took over Los Angeles to celebrate year two of its pop-up event called SEPHORiA: House of Beauty. Over two days, hundreds of products are showcased and sold, while influencers and celebs hold master classes and meet-and-greets. It's also where brands give previews of new launches, and this year that involved a ton of holiday releases. If you didn't get your hands on all the exclusive product in L.A., don't worry; Sephora has even more newness in store.
While the retailer is getting a jump on the holidays, Sephora hasn't forgotten about the fall season. This month, its aisles are being stocked with lots (and we mean lots) of products across skin, hair, and makeup. But we'll let you see it all for yourself. Check out some of the hottest new launches coming to Sephora in September, ahead.
