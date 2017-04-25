8 Plus-Size Trends We're Obsessing Over This Spring

Staying in the theme of renewal, we're all for the moment we can lose the layers for good (see you later, bulky outfits!). So, let’s pack away our puffers, swap our chunky sweaters for breezy dresses, and let our sun-starved skin once again see the light of day. Because the ruffles, flared sleeves, and eight other trends ahead are exactly what we've been anxiously waiting to wear once again. Click through to see all the spring styles we're coveting for sizes 14+.