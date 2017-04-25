8 Plus-Size Trends We're Obsessing Over This Spring

For many, spring suggests rebirth and rejuvenation; flowers blooming, birds chirping, and maybe even the desire to clean your whole house. But to us, nothing screams "changing seasons" like digging out your favorite pair of sandals from the pile in the back of your closet; it may have been nearly six months since you last slid your feet into them, but they still look (and feel) just as good.
Staying in the theme of renewal, we're all for the moment we can lose the layers for good (see you later, bulky outfits!). So, let’s pack away our puffers, swap our chunky sweaters for breezy dresses, and let our sun-starved skin once again see the light of day. Because the ruffles, flared sleeves, and eight other trends ahead are exactly what we've been anxiously waiting to wear once again. Click through to see all the spring styles we're coveting for sizes 14+.