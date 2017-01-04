30 Little Outfit Add-Ons That Make A Big Impact

Some outfits are made with one statement piece, while others are formed by a few stand-out details working together — we're talking those tiny special-somethings that might not even be noticed at first, like an awesome sock, ribbon belt, or even a fanny pack (yes, they're still a thing). They're the compliment-getters, the add-ons that may be small, but can have major impact on an overall look.
Now that the craziness of holiday shopping season is behind us, and your money-saving resolution has kicked in, these little accessories are the perfect way to satisfy your shopping bug, without taking up any more space in your closet. It's time to focus on accessories that have the power to make your current wardrobe feel new again — and earn you some serious styling points in the process. Ahead, we've rounded up 30 outfit-finishers that pack some punch. Regardless of how tiny they may be, we guarantee they won't go unnoticed.