30 Little Outfit Add-Ons That Make A Big Impact

Now that the craziness of holiday shopping season is behind us, and your money-saving resolution has kicked in, these little accessories are the perfect way to satisfy your shopping bug, without taking up any more space in your closet. It's time to focus on accessories that have the power to make your current wardrobe feel new again — and earn you some serious styling points in the process. Ahead, we've rounded up 30 outfit-finishers that pack some punch. Regardless of how tiny they may be, we guarantee they won't go unnoticed.