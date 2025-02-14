“Confession: This is the first mesh piece of clothing I’ve ever owned. The perfectionist side of me tends to steer clear of see-through items, as it can be challenging to find the right underwear that matches the color and vibe. This one; therefore, made the perfect first foray into the category for me. The swirly, heart-shaped pattern isn’t too see-through, and I was surprised by how warm and cozy I felt in the dress, given how thin the material was. I actually stayed in it the whole afternoon after trying it, as it felt like having PJs on.



The punchy color and Y2K-inspired print gave me some serious Lizzie McGuire nostalgia, so I styled the dress with a light denim jacket, topped off with some snazzy accessories, including a gold chain belt and my grandma’s jade bracelet.



I didn’t want a super clingy fit, so I took a size UK 12. It had the right amount of give for me, even though the size quiz suggested a size UK 10. I do have to wear my tallest wedges with it, since the length goes past my ankles on my 5’1” frame. (This is the only colorway that doesn’t come with a petite length, sadly.)” — Venus Wong, Senior Writer