Does one-size-fits-all actually fit all? Is there a hemline that can simultaneously work for petite and tall shoppers? Our Does It Fit? series sets to find out as our team of editors and contributors take fashion’s latest launches and trends — like Never Fully Dressed’s popular mesh dress — for an IRL spin to discover if they’re up to snuff, one outfit at a time.
Skin-baring dresses never go out of style, regardless of the season or forecast. They were a major trend at NYFW this season (and the one before that!). Refinery29 editors are always up for a fashion challenge, so we wanted to put sheer dresses to the test and see if A) they’re actually wearable off an awards season red carpet and B) they actually complement all body types.
We’ve heard whispers of the mesh maxi dresses from British brand Never Fully Dressed (a reader favourite for wedding guest styles). It's been much hyped on the fashion grapevine for its inclusive sizing (available in sizes 6 through 28) and, with this dress in particular, its array of statement-making prints; from a sunset ombre to a Mediterranean landscape. Eager to see how the sheer statement dress fit on different body types, we took its newest iteration — a pink and red animal-meets-heart print — out for a spin.
Ahead, read editors’ honest thoughts on Never Fully Dressed’s Valentine Animal Mesh Dress along with sizing and styling suggestions.
“Usually, I hate anything clingy. I agreed to try this dress out of FOMO and, boy, am I glad I did. Despite being way out of my comfort zone, this dress made me feel incredibly confident and (dare I say it!) sexy.
"I’m usually a UK size 10 or 12, and I opted for a 12 in this, which was perfect. I love that you can wear it with the provided slip as I did, or without if you’re feeling more daring. I didn’t even feel like I needed to wear shapewear underneath — somehow, this dress hugged me without making me feel exposed or bloated, like so many other clingy styles do.
"The material itself didn’t itch or make me feel sweaty or uncomfortable at all. In fact, I wore it for an entire work day and didn’t instantly reach for sweats as soon as I got home! Instead, I waited for my partner to come home so that I could show it off to him. That’s how much I loved wearing it.” — Humeara Mohamed, Contributing Writer
“If you’re looking to try the mesh trend but are a little intimidated by the idea of wearing something sheer, this dress is a great place to start. With the included soft slip and the interesting pattern, ‘sheer’ isn’t the first thing people will notice. I didn’t feel exposed in this at all.
"One thing to note: Never Fully Dressed does run generously, sizing-wise, and this dress is a perfect example of that. I’m wearing my usual size (a US 20, which is equivalent to a UK 24), and it was very roomy on me. If I was ordering again, I’d probably go down a size (or even two, if I wanted a more form-fitting silhouette).
"The zebra-heart motif is such a fun print, and perfect for a romantic date or wedding, that isn’t too literal — it’s a print with hearts… without BEING a heart print, if that makes sense.” — Sarah Chiwaya, Contributing Editor
“After seeing photos of models wearing this sheer dress with black undergarments, I knew I wanted to try to replicate the bold look (before realizing there was a detachable red slip dress underneath). I initially styled it with a lacy bra and boyshorts — which was so cute and, surprisingly, made me feel so confident — to wear to NYFW, but couldn't bring myself to do it in the frigid February weather. Instead, I slipped on the slip underneath (which provided much more warmth), a gold chain belt on top (complete with a heart charm that complemented the heart pattern), plus a black puffer coat, oversized shoulder bag and knee-high boots to make it a bit more weather-appropriate. And it was a hit!
"Both the mesh fabric and silk slip had a medium weight that felt high-quality and durable. It was also so stretchy, comfortable, and breathable. However, regarding sizing, the size quiz suggested that I order a US 14/UK 18 (I’m currently a US 10/UK 14), which felt incorrect to me — I wound up ordering a size US 12/UK 16 that was still roomier than I would have liked, so I recommend sticking to your true size, especially since the mesh is so stretchy.” — Victoria Montalti, Associate Fashion
“Confession: This is the first mesh piece of clothing I’ve ever owned. The perfectionist side of me tends to steer clear of see-through items, as it can be challenging to find the right underwear that matches the colour and vibe. This one; therefore, made the perfect first foray into the category for me. The swirly, heart-shaped pattern isn’t too see-through, and I was surprised by how warm and cosy I felt in the dress, given how thin the material was. I actually stayed in it the whole afternoon after trying it, as it felt like having PJs on.
"The punchy colour and Y2K-inspired print gave me some serious Lizzie McGuire nostalgia, so I styled the dress with a light denim jacket, topped off with some snazzy accessories, including a gold chain belt and my grandma’s jade bracelet.
"I didn’t want a super clingy fit, so I took a size UK 12. It had the right amount of give for me, even though the size quiz suggested a size UK 10. I do have to wear my tallest wedges with it since the length goes past my ankles on my 5’1” frame. (This is the only colourway that doesn’t come with a petite length, sadly.)” — Venus Wong, Senior Writer
Our final thoughts
While we all had some reservations about wearing a sheer dress out and about, we unanimously agreed that the slip underneath made the daring trend feel less daunting. We also found that this style’s mesh fabrication and generous sizing offers all-day comfort and allows a wide range of bodies to enjoy it, too.
This style has quickly sold out in many sizes across patterns, but the brand frequently adds new designs and also offers several other sheer dresses, which we’ve included above and below so you can still participate in the sheer dress trend with us.
More from Never Fully Dressed's sheer collection
