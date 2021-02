Amazon’s Treasure Trove Of Scandi-Style Home Scores

Wild nights out have been swapped for quiet evenings in with a crackling fireplace-scented candle , a steaming hot-chocolate bomb , and an oversized throw . We've reached peak hygge . Pronounced Hoo-GAH, this Scandi motto embraces all things warm, cozy, and inviting. The conviviality-trend caught on here in the U.S. a few years back, taking on the form of comforting home accents. And, as with any viral thing, it quickly became a shoppable movement with mega-retailers like Amazon taking hygge mainstream.