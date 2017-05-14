This Bodysuit Has Sold Out 5 Times (& It Just Got Restocked!)

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
We don't blame you if a bodysuit isn't the most obvious piece to add to your warm-weather shopping list — sure, we think they're having a major moment right now, but we can understand that some of you out there might not be totally on board with the trend yet. But today, we're making the case for a bodysuit that has sold out five times over — and was just restocked this week: The Negative Underwear Essaouira bodysuit in black.
We do have an inkling as to why this piece sells like hotcakes every time...It's been worn by Miley Cyrus over the course of a full day of Insta pics, Hannah Bronfman was spotted in it at Coachella, Cleo Wade donned it at NYFW, and it was even featured in Cosmo's cover shoot on Emily Ratajkowski, just to name a few. So, clearly, this underwear-turned-outerwear essential has been getting some serious attention.
As for the specs, the Essaouira is made of a stretch eyelet fabric that the label likes to call its "anti-lace" (we're all for it). It isn't shapewear-level restrictive, but still makes you feel sexy as hell, and you can choose to wear a bra with it or not. Regardless, it's always going to look great with high-rise jeans, and even though it comes in at $200, we're pretty confident it's the only bodysuit you'll ever need.
The piece is sure to sell out once again, so click ahead to shop it while you still can, along with some similar options.