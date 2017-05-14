This Bodysuit Has Sold Out 5 Times (& It Just Got Restocked!)

As for the specs, the Essaouira is made of a stretch eyelet fabric that the label likes to call its "anti-lace" (we're all for it). It isn't shapewear-level restrictive, but still makes you feel sexy as hell, and you can choose to wear a bra with it or not. Regardless, it's always going to look great with high-rise jeans, and even though it comes in at $200, we're pretty confident it's the only bodysuit you'll ever need.