This Minimalist Mini Bag Is Almost Sold Out (Again)

To say mini bags are having "a moment" would be an understatement — because they're everywhere. They've become so popular, in fact, that we've begun to master downsizing our everyday load to just a wallet, keys, chapstick, and our phones, because that's all that fits in these little guys. And if there's one bag that makes traveling light completely worth it, it's Neely & Chloe's best-selling No. 19 lady bag (and while it comes in a few colors, we're partial to the sophisticated, all-white variation).
After flying off the shelves last fall, the lady bag is back (and mini!), and selling fast, according to the brand; the white one, in particular, is going quick. Coming in at $148, it's got a removable shoulder strap (so you're getting a top-handle bag and a crossbody in one), is made of high-quality (and yummy-smelling) Saffiano leather, and is the ideal outfit-finisher for day and night looks alike. And while we're told there are some new fabrications coming this fall, if want to score summer '17's ultimate It bag, we recommend making moves, now. Click on to shop the lady bag in all its glory, along with some just-as-cute (and just-as-tiny) options.