This Minimalist Mini Bag Is Almost Sold Out (Again)

After flying off the shelves last fall, the lady bag is back (and mini!), and selling fast, according to the brand; the white one, in particular, is going quick. Coming in at $148, it's got a removable shoulder strap (so you're getting a top-handle bag and a crossbody in one), is made of high-quality (and yummy-smelling) Saffiano leather, and is the ideal outfit-finisher for day and night looks alike. And while we're told there are some new fabrications coming this fall, if want to score summer '17's ultimate It bag, we recommend making moves, now. Click on to shop the lady bag in all its glory, along with some just-as-cute (and just-as-tiny) options.