When money's tight but we just need to get our hands on a new outfit (because let's be real, everyone deserves a mid-week pick-me-up every now and then), there are a few stores we tend to gravitate to for affordable, but still on-trend, items. The problem is, we tend to find ourselves hitting the same fast-fashion spots over and over again. And that can get boring.
On one of our recent online shopping escapades, though, we came across one retailer that is surprisingly stacked with under-$100 treasures, and it's not a place you would expect. Among Need Supply's on-point offerings from contemporary brands like Ganni and A.P.C. and tried-and-true favorites like Vans and J. Brand, is a (seriously good!) selection of lesser-known labels that don't cost anywhere near as much. (There's a killer sale section, too).
Since there's nothing we love more than budget-friendly clothing that still looks like a million bucks, we've rounded up 20 scores worth scooping up. Click through to see these steals for yourself.
