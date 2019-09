When money's tight but we just need to get our hands on a new outfit (because let's be real, everyone deserves a mid-week pick-me-up every now and then), there are a few stores we tend to gravitate to for affordable, but still on-trend, items. The problem is, we tend to find ourselves hitting the same fast-fashion spots over and over again. And that can get boring.On one of our recent online shopping escapades, though, we came across one retailer that is surprisingly stacked with under-$100 treasures, and it's not a place you would expect. Among Need Supply's on-point offerings from contemporary brands like Ganni and A.P.C. and tried-and-true favorites like Vans and J. Brand , is a (seriously good!) selection of lesser-known labels that don't cost anywhere near as much. (There's a killer sale section, too).Since there's nothing we love more than budget-friendly clothing that still looks like a million bucks, we've rounded up 20 scores worth scooping up. Click through to see these steals for yourself.