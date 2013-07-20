Dresses may be one-piece wonders, but even the chicest LBD requires a bit of bijoux. And, knowing how sweat-inducing a collar necklace can be on a super-hot day, we're staying far, far away from accessories. Thankfully, these Nanette Lepore frocks are so bold that you won't even need to jazz 'em up with jewels.
From multicolored shifts with eye-catching necklines to lace numbers with a built-in wow factor, these 11 dresses will definitely hold up their end of the style bargain. Go casual with flat sandals or fancy with heels — either way, you can't lose with our fave picks ahead.