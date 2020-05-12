9 Mother-Daughter Tattoos To Inspire Your Future Ink

Mothers and daughters have a unique relationship. Many of us spent our teenage years playing out the plot to Lady Bird, bickering with our moms until doors slammed and tears fell. But now, you might even consider her your best friend. So, what better way to commemorate all the highs and lows of your bond than getting a tattoo together?
You may be thinking: Mother-daughter tattoos are lame and cheesy. Wrong! Scroll through Instagram and you'll see that the majority of designs out there are minimal, chic, and so sentimental. In fact, this might be the first tattoo she won't scold you for... right?
Although it might be some time before we're able to book a tattoo appointment due to COVID-19, it doesn't hurt to get some future inspo for when you and mom can finally plan that date. Check out the photos ahead for some mother-daughter tattoo inspiration.