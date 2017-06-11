These Jeans Racked Up A 429-Person Wait List

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
There's no category quite as important to your closet as jeans. And so, when you're thinking about adding a new pair to your denim arsenal, you don't mess around. If these bottoms are likely going to get more wear than any other item in your wardrobe, they've got to be just has high-quality and comfortable as they are cool-looking and well-fitting.
Speaking of those traits, a certain pair just restocked this week that racked up a 429-person wait list, which we're assuming means this style checks all the boxes. Oh, and they've been restocked three times in the past year alone. It's Mother's Racer Jean in the red-stripe Speed Racer color way, and it's probably unlike any other pair you have in your closet. With a step-frayed hem and some signature racer stripes down the side, these feel like a super-cool hybrid of your favorite track pants and your favorite kick-flares combined. Throw these on with a graphic T-shirt for pretty much any occasion, and you'll look amazing with minimal effort. (Plus, they're available in a few different washes, so there's one for every preference).
Since these just restocked this week, run, don't walk to scoop up a pair of Racers for yourself. And if they're gone by the time you read this, we've rounded up some similar options to shop, too.