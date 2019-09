These Jeans Racked Up A 429-Person Wait List

Speaking of those traits, a certain pair just restocked this week that racked up a 429-person wait list, which we're assuming means this style checks all the boxes. Oh, and they've been restocked three times in the past year alone. It's Mother's Racer Jean in the red-stripe Speed Racer color way, and it's probably unlike any other pair you have in your closet. With a step-frayed hem and some signature racer stripes down the side, these feel like a super-cool hybrid of your favorite track pants and your favorite kick-flares combined. Throw these on with a graphic T-shirt for pretty much any occasion, and you'll look amazing with minimal effort. (Plus, they're available in a few different washes, so there's one for every preference).