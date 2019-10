The 29 Most Wanted Goods This Month — According To YOU

Ahead, a culmination of the 29 goods you and your crew wanted most this month — from fireplace-scented candles to commando-style thongs, bestselling skin serums, on-sale suede totes, unique advent calendars, and more. Scroll to get your fill of voyeuristic-cart thrills, to get a head start on your gift lists, or to finally pull the order-trigger on that trending item you've been lusting after all season.