The 29 Most Wanted Goods This Month — According To YOU

Spooky month is coming to a close and we're racing towards that November through December hullabaloo — but, before we get eyebrow-deep in festivities, let's take a look back at it. To sharpen our holiday gift-shopping chops, we studied Refinery29 readers' top-carted data from the past four weeks. Buckle up, product enthusiasts.
Ahead, a culmination of the 29 goods you and your crew wanted most this month — from fireplace-scented candles to commando-style thongs, bestselling skin serums, on-sale suede totes, unique advent calendars, and more. Scroll to get your fill of voyeuristic-cart thrills, to get a head start on your gift lists, or to finally pull the order-trigger on that trending item you've been lusting after all season.
