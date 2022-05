Are We In The Most Boring Era Of Celebrity?

It doesn't help that the masses are increasingly aware that luxury brands are paying undisclosed amounts of money for famous faces to be brand ambassadors. "The met gala is so boring every year because creative directors care more about promoting the look of their brand than getting on theme like trust me we know the vibe of louis vuitton," one Twitter user jabbed . Yes, if you've spotted some of your favorite celebs in suspiciously off-theme frocks looking kind of a bit awkward and unhappy, chances are their hands are tied and they have to acquiesce to whatever ready-to-wear gown the brand is trying to push. The knock-on effect is that the red carpets are dry, and we can't help but feel cheated that the rich and famous are trying to get even more rich while depriving us of literally all we expect from them: entertainment, outfits, and distractions to give us temporary respite from the knowledge that the world is burning.