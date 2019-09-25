This Is Everything You Need To Ace Your Morticia Addams Halloween Costume

Kate Moss has done it, so has Sophie Turner — and now you can do it too. We're talking Halloween costumes here, and it's your turn to dress up as the creepy, kooky Morticia Addams. While Wednesday Addams is also lots of fun, Morticia is about as classic of a choice as it gets, and one that we’re about to make a lot easier for you to pull off.
The Addams Family matriarch is a pop culture icon, claiming the black dress, black hair combo — both long, both sleek — as her signature look for almost 60 years. And while this has been consistently transformed into a popular (and celeb-approved!) Halloween costume, we’ve consulted our three favorite versions of Morticia for major outfit inspiration through the years. Whether you’re anxiously awaiting the October 11 release of this year’s animated film, or you’re a die-hard fan of the original 1960s TV show, we've rounded up everything you need to be your best Morticia. The only thing we can't source for you is a Gomez to complete the look. Ahead, shop the essentials for a costume deserving of some Addams Family-level snaps.
