Give Sophie Turner The Trophy For Best Beauty At The Emmys

It's no secret that the cast of Game of Thrones had the most fun out of anyone last night at the 2019 Emmys. Between a major Outstanding Drama Series win, countless actors broadcasting backstage antics via Instagram Stories, and two stars — Lena Headey and Emilia Clarke — debuting tattoos on the red carpet , it was clear that, though this may have sadly been their last Emmys together as a cast, they were there to have a good time.