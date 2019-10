Emilia Clarke Debuted A Brand-New Tattoo Last Night At The Emmys

Clarke's former GoT costar Lena Headey also chose the 2019 Emmys to debut a brand-new tattoo of her own, which is of a scarab beetle on her hand. Unlike Headey, though, it looks like Clarke's had this tattoo for a while: You can actually see it peeking through the stunning semi-sheer red gown she wore to the Time 100 Gala back in April. However, as Clarke herself may have taken into account, there's no better place than the Emmys red carpet to showcase new ink in dramatic fashion.