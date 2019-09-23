Emilia Clarke Debuted A Brand-New Tattoo Last Night At The Emmys

Emilia Clarke's night at the 2019 Emmys was anything but uneventful: After getting glammed up for the Emmys red carpet — complete with Jennifer Lopez-inspired extensions and a plunging Valentino gown — her show, Game of Thrones, walked away with the statuette for Outstanding Drama Series for its last season. What's more, Clarke also got the opportunity to show fans that she's now rocking a brand-new tattoo.
The delicate drawing under her left breast peeked out from the side of her navy-blue gown, in either the shape of a goat or a ram. (We're not zoologists, so we're waiting on real confirmation on this one.) As far as we can tell, it's not directly Game of Thrones or Daenerys Targaryen-inspired, unlike the tattoo she got of three baby dragons on her wrist last year.
Clarke's former GoT costar Lena Headey also chose the 2019 Emmys to debut a brand-new tattoo of her own, which is of a scarab beetle on her hand. Unlike Headey, though, it looks like Clarke's had this tattoo for a while: You can actually see it peeking through the stunning semi-sheer red gown she wore to the Time 100 Gala back in April. However, as Clarke herself may have taken into account, there's no better place than the Emmys red carpet to showcase new ink in dramatic fashion.
