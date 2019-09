Recently, a trailer for a brand-new Addams Family TV show began circling the web, complete with a Netflix logo. At first glance, the series looks totally legit — not to mention delightfully creepy. The show's trailer features the classic theme song perfectly timed to macabre images. There's a hand snipping the petals off a red rose. A creepy painting of an old woman hanging in a decrepit mansion. A severed hand — better known as Thing in the Addams Family universe — inching towards the camera. It all works so well, it's hard not to get hyped for this new series.