12 Easy Gift Ideas For Presents That Feel Personal

We're breezing through fall and trudging right on into gift-giving territory. This year looks a tad different (to say the least), so we've been thinking of ways in which we can keep the 2020 holiday season feeling as heartwarming and untroubled as possible — even without flights home and in-person embraces. Our solution? A shopping guide to easy gift ideas that still feel personal (no matter how far away you are).
A fancy-schmancy gift is one thing, and a holiday card with sweet notes and aphorisms is another, but the real kicker comes with a personalized present's ability to leave a lasting impression on the person you give it to. From initial-clad agate coasters to embossed cutting boards, embroidered robes, and much more, we've collected the custom monogrammed answers for a more uncomplicated and gracious gift-giving season.
