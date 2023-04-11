Make It Personal: 10 Monogrammed Gift Ideas For Mum

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All products are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
It feels like every year when Mother's Day rolls around, we're left scratching our heads at what to get mum. It hasn't been too long since Christmas, and there might have even been a birthday between now and then, so it's highly likely that she's already been given everything she wants. This means that rather than just getting her something quick and easy like bunch of flowers or a box of choccies, it's time to get creative.
Our solution? Make it personal. We've curated a shopping guide filled with gift ideas that can be personalised just for mum. From sweet fragrances and rings to monogrammed luggage and cheese boards, here are 10 personalised gifting options that mum will absolutely love.