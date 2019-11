A Monogrammed Necklace Is The Easiest Thoughtful Gift In The Game

When it comes to holiday shopping there is one quality that makes for the ultimate gift-giving moment: thoughtfulness. As the clichè goes, that truly is what counts. What better way then, to knock off this goal than a personalized gift that features your giftee's initials monogrammed on a necklace ? Not only is it a great wardrobe addition, its something that shows that you picked the gift out just for the person you're giving it to.