7 p.m. — I get home, and I'm really glad the week is finally over. It was busier than usual toward the end. I’m in a very small art department and work on all printed collateral, and any week with a presentation is especially harrowing because I’m working on designing the actual catalog pages and making sure the most up-to-date artwork is going in the presentation at the same time. I also have to give art direction to our freelancer, who is really helpful because she’s taking care of all the miscellaneous stuff like ads and signage. However, she’s very junior, so I’m also teaching her about the Adobe software and trying to make sure her work is in keeping with our styles, which feels a bit like playing goalie at times. I really like her and want her to get something out of freelancing with us, but I worry that all my minute revisions to her work might make her feel like she’s being micromanaged. But as I said earlier, details matter, especially in graphic design.