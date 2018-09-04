Other than that, circumstances have changed considerably, but I guess I haven’t really gotten less impulsive, spending-wise. I have been a little more proactive about purchasing things that impact my mood. I only bought stuff I knew would impact my mood with every use, which were soaps. I’ve found that you can sacrifice a bit of your financial security in service of your mental health, and a couple of frivolous purchases don’t really amount to the end of the world financially. If I know I’ve purchased something more expensive than I should have, I’ll just make more of an effort to cook for myself.