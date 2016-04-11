What Millennial Women REALLY Think About Splitting The Check

When Do You Break The Rules? There is, perhaps, a moment in a relationship when “romance” is no longer the reason men insist on paying, and “feminism” is no longer the reason women pull out their wallets.



Maybe this is the world that we should be operating in, where money is just one aspect out of five billion inexplicable factors that make a relationship work, or cause it to fail. There's never a one-size-fits-all solution, just as there's no one way to have a great relationship. It all depends on what you want.



One couple might adhere to traditional gender norms, while another might feel more comfortable dividing the bills based on income. But communication is key — and the first step is to start talking openly about money, how we spend it, and what exactly is feasible for every individual circumstance. Then, and only then, will the offer of treating someone come across less as a power play, and more as a gesture of goodwill, something not to be expected in every situation, but to be appreciated, always.



“It's a gesture of kindness if you offer to pay the tab, and likewise a gesture of kindness to counter-offer to pay half,” my friend Vincent, 26, reasoned. “I don’t think it should be associated with a guy or girl to be expected to behave in a particular manner.”



“But in the end, both parties have to know how they operate. And you do that by talking.” Sounds a lot like any other consensual, adult decision, doesn’t it?