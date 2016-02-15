Day One: 8:45 a.m. — Breakfast of avocado toast from groceries I had at home. $0



9 a.m. — Coffee from Queens Kickshaw to combat the Super Bowl hangover. A coffee on the go is a rare indulgence for me now. For about two years, I was an idiot who bought a coffee every morning on my way to work, effectively pouring hundreds of dollars a year down the drain. I wish I could smack 24-year-old me sometimes. $5.50



10:30 a.m. — Second cup of coffee, free from the office. $0



12:35 p.m. — Snack on a free pierogi and kielbasa in the office, because saying no to free food is really never an option. $0



2 p.m. — I use my lunch break to brave Times Square and buy tickets for an off-Broadway show for my boyfriend's Valentine's Day present. He's a theater nerd, and I have a feeling he will love it; plus, we realized early on that we would rather spend money on experiences than physical gifts. Doubly pumped that $30 tickets for under-30s are available, so the tickets end up being $64 instead of $160 — discount win!



3 p.m. — Late lunch from home: roasted sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, and beets, with quinoa and some leftover avocado from breakfast, topped with massive amounts of Sriracha. I also snag a free tea from the office kitchen to warm up. $0



7:30 p.m. — I have a serious case of the Mondays, and all I really want is a burger. Instead, I make my roommate's famous cheap meal, the "hot sauce burrito:" vegetarian refried beans, sour cream, and massive amounts of hot sauce. It's the best greasy-food satisfaction for zero dollars. I also snack on leftover brie and crackers we got for the Super Bowl party and a glass of the Rioja that's already open, because the most important night of TV (re: The Bachelor) deserves a little something. $0

