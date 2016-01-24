Day Two 8 a.m. — Breakfast at the local diner means boyfriend pays. I have one hard-boiled egg and a small cup of oatmeal with blueberries and cinnamon. $0



9:30 a.m. — My new bed frame and mattress are finally delivered! And thanks to white glove delivery, they also assemble it. Tip the guys $20 each. $40



Noon — I stop by my local Japanese store to pick up a quick snack. No big meal today, because we have a farewell dinner party tonight, so I grab some onigiri for myself and two friends, plus some iced tea. $9.54



4 p.m. — Bloomingdale's sales are my weakness. I pick up the softest cashmere turtleneck sweater on sale from All Saints. We’ll see if I end up returning it. $201.60



5:30 p.m. — Pre-dinner drinks for three in Union Square as we wait for the crew to show up for dinner. I end up not paying for dinner, because the boyfriend insists on treating. $31



8 p.m. — Fiasco with the kitchen renovation! The sink I ordered is too big (double basin sinks require 36” cabinets at a minimum, apparently). So I return the current sink (I’m refunded $353.21.) and order another sink that actually fits in our space ($463.33). $110.12



Total: $392.26