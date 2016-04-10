A Week In NYC On A $130k Salary

Day Four Breakfast — Cereal and coffee at home.



9 a.m. — Another coffee at Starbucks. $2.45 off the gift card.



Lunch — I bring leftover chicken, carrots, and yogurt from home. Need to remember to pick up yogurt at Fairway tonight, along with everything else for a salad recipe I found in an old cookbook.



4 p.m. — Banana from the communal fruit bowl at work. I’ve decided to fight the residual pain from skiing yesterday and go to a spin class later on. I’ll take a dose of potassium to fight off an inevitable leg cramp.



7 p.m. — Spin class at Equinox. I fill up my water bottle right before class, where my ass is kicked.



8:30 p.m. — I pick up ingredients for lunch prep for the remainder of the week. This week, I’m trying a salad from one of my cookbooks; but I'm also limiting what I purchase, because I’m traveling to my parents' house to surprise my mom for her birthday. Plus, I have another trip to Iceland the Wednesday after. I pick up sourdough bread and eggs in addition to salad ingredients. I forget yogurt and vow to pick it up later. $31.09



Dinner — Leftover eggplant parm and a glass of wine, both from day one.



8 p.m. — In serious need of laundry to be done. I pull out a $20 to add to my laundry card and am able to get through five loads in 90 minutes. Meanwhile, I start meal prep for the remainder of the week. $20



Total: $51.09

