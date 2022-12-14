Meet MLE, An Accessories Line Specializing In Whimsical Keepsakes

"Operationally it is very challenging to run our business in the made-to-order model because not only do we make many of our pieces in this way, but many of our products also use deadstock materials, which limits the number of pieces we can actually produce. As we have grown over the years, we now also have so many different products and we still have a very small team to make the pieces, that it can become overwhelming. We now have systems in place to keep track of the pieces that need to be made, and we organize incoming orders by categories so the orders can be forwarded to the correct departments for production."