These Six Images From Misty Copeland's New Book Are Stunning

What could be as breathtaking as seeing ballet dancer Misty Copeland on stage in all her glory? Seeing Misty Copeland in all her glory — between the glossy pages of a gorgeous coffee-table book.



Misty Copeland by Gregg Delman is the photographer's ode to the dancer, who is captured in dozens of magnificent poses so inspiring, we're seriously considering taking some ballet classes.



Delman first came across Copeland in a magazine back in 2011 and was so impressed by her that he reached out to her agent on a whim. Fast-forward five years, and the duo have produced a gorgeous collection of portraits, beginning with a foreword from Copeland herself, who reveals that for most of the shoots, she did her own hair and makeup and wore her own clothes. "Although ballet is movement, it's also an incredibly visual art form," she writes. "We tell many stories with our bodies."



Luckily for us, we've got a preview of that story with some of the most beautiful images from the book, on stands now. Check them out in our slideshow.



