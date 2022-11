If you can't wait for the sale to go live tomorrow, you can sign up for the brand's mailing list today to get. You know, the early bird gets the worm — or, in this case, dazzling new jewelry. Plus, in honor of Thanksgiving, Missoma is partnering with various brands to help the planet. For instance, through a partnership with TreeSisters , Missoma will plant one tree per order. Customers will also have the option to calculate and offset carbon emissions from their deliveries and returns, making that splurge on delicate jewelry feel good in more ways than one. Now that Missoma has made the deal a no-brainer, you can surf the site directly or check out our top picks to get started.