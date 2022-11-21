Prepare to step up your jewelry game with Missoma's Black Friday sale. The celebrity-beloved, cult-favorite brand is offering 30% off everything from November 22 to November 27. Yes, everything from Kate Middleton's go-to charm earrings that she's worn six times to Bella Hadid's whimsical gemstone ring. The sale even includes the brand's new AW'22 collections, plus Harris Reed, Lucy Williams, Savi, and Le Specs' collaborations.
Advertisement
If you can't wait for the sale to go live tomorrow, you can sign up for the brand's mailing list today to get exclusive 24-hour early access. You know, the early bird gets the worm — or, in this case, dazzling new jewelry. Plus, in honor of Thanksgiving, Missoma is partnering with various brands to help the planet. For instance, through a partnership with TreeSisters, Missoma will plant one tree per order. Customers will also have the option to calculate and offset carbon emissions from their deliveries and returns, making that splurge on delicate jewelry feel good in more ways than one. Now that Missoma has made the deal a no-brainer, you can surf the site directly or check out our top picks to get started.
All The Best Rings
Bella Hadid is the queen of chunky rings, and if you're a fan of the model's style, you'll be overjoyed that her charming Jelly Heart Gemstone Ring is available to shop during the Missoma Black Friday sale.
The Most Delicate Bracelets
Pair Missoma's delicate, stackable bracelets with coordinating rings and necklaces, or wear them alone — either way, you're bound to get compliments.
Everything From Daily To Statement Necklaces
Whether you want a staple necklace for daily wear or a statement piece, Missoma has got you covered.
Advertisement
All The Dazzling Earrings
Suppose you're a devotee to finding the latest piece from your fave celebs. In that case, you'll be thrilled to know that Missoma has everything from Hailey Bieber's go-to hoops (the Medium Chunky Ridge Hoops) to Kate Middleton's Rhodochrosite Pyramid Charm Earrings. For those with an endless collection of hoops, you'll want to head straight for the Lucy Williams Malachite Chandelier Hoops (beloved by J.Lo) and the Squiggle Medium Hoop (worn by Florence Pugh) before they sell out.
The Most Covetable Layered Sets
The layered necklace look was huge this year. Missoma takes all the guesswork out by creating ready-to-wear sets. If you're questioning whether you have a complementing pair or it's just too tiring to find individual necklaces that work, then browse through Missoma's selection of earrings, bracelets, and necklaces that look eclectic together, not overly matchy-matchy.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.