Prepare to step up your jewellery game with Missoma's Black Friday sale. The celebrity-beloved brand is offering up to 40% off everything from the 26th November to the 4th December. Yes, everything — from the £160 heart-shaped necklace that Margot Robbie wore on-screen in Barbie, to all the chunky gold hoops and studs that Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner keep repeat wearing. The sale even includes the brand's new autumn/winter '24 collections, plus collaborations with Lucy Williams, Harris Reed and Rouje.
You know, the early bird gets the worm — or, in this case, dazzling new jewellery. So, to help you narrow down all the treasures on sale, we've done some window shopping. Read on for our top picks.
Calling all celebrity style devotees — you'll be thrilled to know that Missoma's earring selection is also part of the Black Friday sale. The brand really is Hollywood's number one destination for ear candy; from Bella Hadid's go-to studs to Selena Gomez's mixed metal fave. Not to forget, the chunky hoops loved by Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski.
Bella Hadid is the queen of chunky rings, and if you're a fan of the model's style, you'll be overjoyed that her charming Jelly Heart Gemstone Ring is available to shop during the Missoma Black Friday sale. Also joining the party: delicate diamond eternity rings, mixed metal bands and unique stackers in cool, organic shapes.
Missoma's delicate, stackable bracelets are the perfect accompaniment to the brand's iconic cocktail rings and chunky hoops. Especially, those from Missoma's collaboration with designer Harris Reed, featuring vintage-inspired clasped hands (which are used to represent love, friendship and dedication).
Whether you want a staple necklace for daily wear or a statement piece, Missoma has got you covered. You'll be in good company — Margot Robbie wore the Ridge Heart Charm Pendant Necklace in 2023's Barbie.
